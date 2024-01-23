EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $739,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

