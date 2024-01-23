EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Impinj by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

PI opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 6,565 shares valued at $535,798. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

