EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 2,544 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after buying an additional 346,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock worth $3,935,912 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

