EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 6,203 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,798,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

