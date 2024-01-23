EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

