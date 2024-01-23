EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 5,144 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $21,712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 444,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 118,487 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

