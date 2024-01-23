EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 83 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.02 and its 200 day moving average is $394.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

