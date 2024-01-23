EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after buying an additional 1,097,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 1,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

SMTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

