EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE BCC opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $138.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

