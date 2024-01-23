Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

