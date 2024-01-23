Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 833 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

