Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

