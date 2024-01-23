Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

