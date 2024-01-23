Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.