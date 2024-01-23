Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 391.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Qorvo by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 141.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.1 %

Qorvo stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.