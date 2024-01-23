Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

