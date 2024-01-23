Empirical Finance LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average is $202.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

