Empirical Finance LLC Has $280,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

