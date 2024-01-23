Empirical Finance LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 14.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Rollins by 7.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $4,479,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rollins by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.