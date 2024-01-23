Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

TRMB opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $781,087. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

