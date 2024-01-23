Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

