Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

