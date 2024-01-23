Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.