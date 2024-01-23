EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.07.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $298.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.83 and a 200 day moving average of $256.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

