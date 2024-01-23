Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 320,719 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.76.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

