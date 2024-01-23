Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

EQIX opened at $802.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $801.86 and a 200-day moving average of $774.85. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

