Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $52,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

