Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler cut Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.34.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

