Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy Trading Up 0.2 %

ETSY stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.