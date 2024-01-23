FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,809 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,408,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.