FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

