FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 107,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 152,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ING opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.