FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

