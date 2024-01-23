FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DVN opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.