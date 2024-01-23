FDx Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

ECL stock opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average is $182.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

