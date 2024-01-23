FDx Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

