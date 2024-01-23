FDx Advisors Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.