FDx Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,158,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $206.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

