FDx Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

