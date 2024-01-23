FDx Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,219.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,153.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

