FDx Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $299.79 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day moving average is $267.44.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total value of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

