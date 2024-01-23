FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $351,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

FTV stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

