FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $384,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE PHM opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.