FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MGM opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

