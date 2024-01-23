FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $200.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

