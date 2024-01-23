FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

CRSP stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.