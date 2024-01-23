FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

