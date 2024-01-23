FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,044 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Twilio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

