FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,551 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 183,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

