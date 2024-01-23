FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $291,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

